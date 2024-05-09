DC vows to provide best health care facilities in hospitals

SUKKUR - Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo has paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Suk­kur to inspect facilities here on Thursday. He inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency, Laboratory, Operation The­atre and OPD. Deputy Com­missioner interacted with the patients and inquired about the medical facilities. He directed the hospital’s man­agement to deal with all kinds of emergencies 24 hours. He said that provision of best health care facilities to the residents was the priority of the Sindh Government and no compromise would be made on it. He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve the sanitation arrangements.