Islamabad police promotes 90 ASIs

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Central Police Office Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that the meeting was chaired by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mushtaq Tanveer and attended by SSP Operations, AIG Establishment, and Director Legal. In the meeting, the Promotion Committee reviewed the service records of 100 Assistant Sub-Inspectors for the vacant seats. The committee recommended promotions for 90 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspectors rank with good records to IG Islamabad.

After approval from IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, notifications for 90 Assistant Sub-Inspectors promotions to Sub-Inspector positions will be issued. IG Islamabad said that promotion is a fundamental right of every police officer. All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to their seniority to vacant seats. He further said that he will personally rank the officers who achieve promotions.

In the ranking ceremony, officers’ families will also be specially invited.

The police force’s welfare is among my top priorities, he maintained. Moreover, before this, recommendations for the promotion of 48 sub-inspectors of Islamabad Police to the rank of inspectors, while a formal notification has been issued for the promotion of 48 constables to the rank of head constables.

