Pakistan and Japan set to clash in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final

IPOH - The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 will see a thrilling finale as Pakistan and Japan emerge as the finalists after a series of intense matches in Ipoh. Both teams will vie for the championship on May 11, having topped the points table in a highly competitive tournament.

Pakistan has shown impressive form throughout the tournament, securing the top position with three victories and one draw from four matches. Similarly, Japan matched this performance, also recording three wins and a draw. Trailing behind in the tournament standings are Malaysia and New Zealand, tied at six points each, while Korea has collected three points. Canada, still seeking their first win, remains at the bottom of the table.

On Wednesday, Pakistan continued its strong performance, overcoming an early challenge from Canada to secure a narrow 5-4 victory. Despite falling behind with two early goals from Canada, Pakistan rallied back into the match, thanks to a double from Abu Bakr Mahmood. The game saw further goals from Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed Ashraf, and Ghazanfar Ali, sealing the win. Canada’s goals came from Sean Davis, who netted twice, and one each from Harbir Sindhu and Avjot Buttar.

The competition between Pakistan and Japan was particularly fierce, ending in a 1-1 draw.After a goalless first half, Japan took the lead in the third quarter with Ken Nagayoshi scoring from a penalty corner. The match appeared to tilt towards Japan’s favor until the final moments when Rana Waheed Ashraf scored for Pakistan, securing a draw with a last-minute penalty corner.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan demonstrated their dominance by defeating South Korea 4-0, following an initial hard-fought 5-4 victory against Malaysia. These results have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting final between two evenly matched teams, highlighting the spirit and skill of international field hockey at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.