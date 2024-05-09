PTI names Sh Waqas for PAC chief post

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founding Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday finally approved the name of party MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram for the coveted position of Chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Pubic Accounts Committee (PAC). It is likely that PTI’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan will forward the name of Waqas to the NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for issuance of a formal notification of the chairman PAC.

Earlier, incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan had approved the name of firebrand PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat for the slot of PAC chairman. Last week, the Political Committee of PTI had decided to replace Marwat with Waqas. As many as nine of the 19-member committee headed by Opposition Leader Omar had voted for Waqas and seven for Marwat with only one member abstained and two were absent.

However, the Political Committee left the final decision to PTI chief Khan. Meanwhile, Marwat talking on X said, “I have spoken my heart today. I would prefer to relax and stay away from media for a couple of days.” It is, therefore, expected that media would respect my request, he added.