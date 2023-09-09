Expert on World Physiotherapy Day stresses awareness for early diagnosis

ISLAMABAD-Expert on World Physiotherapy (PT) Day stressed raising awareness about the contribution of physiotherapists in healthcare and encouraging people to be physically active and ensure good overall health.

Physiotherapist Dr Muhmmad Kashif Khan talking to PTV news channel on Friday highlighted the significance of the World Physical Therapy Day and asked media to educate the people about prevailing joint diseases and their prevention.

He further explained that PT Day was observed globally on September 8th every year in order to raise and emphasized the need for adequate physiotherapy services for persons with disabilities in Pakistan.

“Early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual ensuring his/ her acceptance in the society.”

Physiotherapy is the healthcare advancement that makes a life worth living after it has been saved by doctors, he said, adding, physiotherapy is an important intervention that prevents and mitigates the adverse effects of prolonged bed rest and mechanical ventilation during critical illness.

Early progressive physiotherapy, with a focus on mobility and walking whilst ventilated, is essential in minimizing functional decline, he added.

Students and physiotherapists must spread awareness in your area about physical therapy and help the person who is dependent to live independently, he urged.

Replying a question, he said physiotherapists provide movement and exercise, physical treatment, training, and counseling to those who have been injured, ill or disabled.

They support patients in managing pain and preventing disease, preserving health for people of all ages, he added.

Physical therapy plays an important role in the medical world that helps people heal, he mentioned.