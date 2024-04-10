Rural education heroes

During my recent visit to Tharparkar, I stumbled upon a very encouraging and inspirational occurrence. While discussing the sorry state of education in Sindh, especially in Tharparkar, the villagers in the village of Sumit in Nagarparkar Tehsil introduced two teachers as shining examples of commitment and dedication.
These teachers hailed from another village located 20 kilometers away. They explained that they resided in Sumit for a week at a time, teaching with full dedication. They mentioned that commuting from their own village daily would risk them not arriving on time.
The teachers covered all subjects, including science, English, math, and physical education, following a stringent schedule of core and extracurricular activities. Although the meeting took place in the late evening hours and school was not in session during my visit, I was unable to tour the school. However, based on videos shared by the teachers, it was evident that the quality of education in this remote Thar village was comparable to that of prestigious schools in cities like Beacon House or City School.
Teachers and parents lamented the lack of electricity, furniture, proper drinking water, and other basic facilities at the school. Despite these challenges, the teachers utilized all their academic and professional energies to provide quality education to this underprivileged area. Unfortunately, there is no encouragement or provision of missing facilities by the education department. The relevant authorities must conduct field visits and offer support and encouragement to such dedicated teachers.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.