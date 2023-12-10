Annual Sports Day of The Educators Elite Campus held

LAHORE - The Educators Elite Campus successful­ly hosted its Annual Sports Day here at the LDA Hockey Stadium, Johar Town. The event witnessedthe spirited par­ticipation of approximately 1500 male and female students who showcased their athletic prowess in various games. The distinguished chief guest for the occasion was Advisor to Chief Minister on Sports & Youth, Wahab Riaz, adding an extra layer of prestige to the event.

Wahab Riaz not only ignited the enthusiasm of the students but also distributed prizes to commendable achievers. Accompanying him was CEO Moazzam Khan Klair, who also took part in the prize distribution cer­emony. Bilal Hayat, Brand Manager of Pure Food, pre­sented a gift to Wahab Riaz, while the event was graced by the presence of Deputy CEO Baria Moazzam, Execu­tive Director Waleed Ali Klair, and Wahab Ali Klair. Students were delighted to receive free gifts from sponsors such as Marhaba, PureFoods, and Vital Tea.