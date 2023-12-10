Pakistan women lose last T20I against New Zealand, win series 2-1

QUEENSTOWN - New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS at the John Davies Oval on Saturday in the third T20I to secure a consolation win in a three-match series.

After being put into bat, Pakistan man­aged to score 137 for five in 20 overs, on the back of a 38-ball 43 from Sidra Amin, playing her first match of the se­ries. Sidra struck four fours and knitted a 64-run opening wicket partnership with Muneeba Ali (27, 31b, 2x4s). Cap­tain Nida Dar, playing her 141st T20I and thus becoming the most capped player for Pakistan in women’s T20Is, scored 25 off 20 balls, including two fours and a six. Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 17 off 13 balls, with two boundaries, helped the tour­ists put a respectable score on the board. For the White Ferns, Amelia Kerr, who was captaining the side in the absence of Sophie Devine due to injury, took three wickets for 11 runs, while Eden Carson bagged two wickets for 20 runs.

In turn, the hosts were 101 for two in 15 overs when rain stopped play, and play couldn’t resume due to con­tinuous rain, resulting in the White Ferns winning the match on DLS by six runs. Player of the match Suzie Bates was the top-scorer for the winning side, returning undefeated on 51 off 42 balls, laced with five fours. Kerr was another notable contributor with the bat, scoring a 31-ball 35, hitting three fours and a six. Right-arm fast Fatima Sana for her six wickets in the series was named player of the series. Ear­lier, Pakistan defeated the White Ferns by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches of the T20I series in Dunedin to take an unassailable lead. Both sides will now compete in three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Champi­onship, commencing on Dec 12.