KP minister visits KPRA headquarters

PESHAWAR - Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s Care­taker Minister for Fi­nance, Revenue and Excise Ahmed Rasul Ban­gash visited Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA)’s head­quarters here on Friday.

Newly posted DG KPRA Fouzia Iqbal and for­mer DG KPRA Abid Ul­lah Kakakhel briefed the minister on the working of KPRA, its inception and its progress over the years.

The minister lauded the role of KPRA in the provincial tax receipts and also praised the per­formance of KPRA staff. “Own source revenue is crucial for development of the province and it is the only way to get com­plete financial independ­ence and fiscal self-reli­ance,” he said directing the KPRA team to esca­late their efforts to fur­ther boost their revenue collection and pave way for achieving their cur­rent year’s revenue tar­get which is Rs42 billion.

The outgoing Director General KPRA Abid Ullah Kakakhel told the minis­ter that he is confident on the KPRA team’s capabil­ities. “We have very pro­fessional and brilliant of­ficers here in KPRA who are well trained in their fields and I am confi­dent that they will con­tinue to grow the organ­isation,” Kakakhel said adding that he was as­tonished to witness that each and every function of KPRA is digitised when he was earlier posted as DG KPRA. The minister wished good luck to the team of KPRA and said that he is hopeful and confident that the new­ly posted Director Gen­eral of KPRA Fouzia Iqbal will lead the KPRA team to achieve their targets.