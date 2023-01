Share:

Police on Tuesday recovered two teenage girls, who went missing from Korangi area in Karachi and were feared of being kidnapped, from Lahore.

Reports said that obsession with Korean music bands, including the famous BTS, moved 13-year old Kinza and 14-year-old Naila to leave for South Korea. Both friends collected information on route and fares to South Korea, noted it down, and formatted their Google accounts before leaving the city, the report added.