E-bikes, rickshaws to revolutionise transport sector: Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that provision of 10,000 electric bikes to students will be an important milestone in Punjab.

Speaking at opening ceremony of electric bikes registration here Tuesday, he said that 2.5 million three-wheelers were running illegally across Punjab, which are being registered.

He said that today is a historic day for the transport department as e-vehicles will bring revolution in the transport sector.

The Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister said that the license for e-rickshaws has been issued to Sazgaar while 10,000 electric bikes will prove to be an important milestone in Punjab. Ibrahim Hassan Murad added that for the first time in history, interest-free electric motorbikes and rickshaws will be provided to the people. He explained that in the first phase, 10,000 electric bikes will be given to students of various educational institutions on easy terms.