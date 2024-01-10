Nicole Kidman details ‘emotional’ Oscars win after Tom Cruise’s divorce

VIRGINIA - Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her difficult Oscars win following her highly publicised divorce from Tom Cruise. The actress revealed that she was “emotionally struggling” at the time of her first Academy Award win in 2003 for her incredible performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. In conversation with author Dave Karger for his new book 50 Oscar Nights, Nicole shared, “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well.” The 56-year-old actress, who had ended her marriage of 11 years with the Top Gun actor, shared that she didn’t celebrate her big win as she should have celebrated. She said, “I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel.” Nicole added, “I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours.’” Nicole and Tom parted ways in 2001, the former couple shares two children: daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 28.