IPP will contest elections on its own, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said her party will contest elections on its own.

Awan claimed the rumours had been made public regarding the IPP's seat adjustments with other political parties.

"It is too soon to think about seat adjustments with other political parties",she maintained.

- Reflecting Agricultural Revolution -

The IPP would release its manifesto in the coming week, said IPP spokesperson Awan on Saturday.

Addressing the presser, Awan said the party would apply for registration to the ECP after fulfilling the criteria. “We shall participate in the election fully,” she added.

She said the IPP’s manifesto would reflect revolution in the agricultural sector, adding that the party would project the country’s real face to the world. “We are not just making tall claims,” she added.