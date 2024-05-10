Govt approves 6 CFA platoons for Chinese security in AJK

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allowed the deployment of six platoons of Civil Armed Forces (CAF) to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals working in strategic national infrastructure projects and to maintain law & order situation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved a summary for the deployment of Civil Armed Forces (CAF) in AJK, an official source told The Nation on Thursday. A summary for the requisition of six Civil Armed Forces Platoons for security in AJ&K was moved by the Ministry of Interior for the approval of the Federal Cabinet. Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir has requested to place six platoons of Civil Armed Forces (CAF) at their disposal for three months to assist the police of AJK to maintain law and order situation and to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals, strategic national infrastructure such as Neelum-Jehlum Power House, Mangla Power House, Gulpur Power House, said the summary seen by the scribe. According to the summary, section 4(3) (i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 empowers Federal Government to deploy Civil Armed Forces in aid of civil power. “Approval of the Cabinet is solicited under Rule 17 (1) (b) of Rules of Business, 1973 for subject deployment at the disposal of Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir” the summary stated. “Headquarter Frontier Constabulary conveyed their consent for subject deployment of Frontier Constabulary troops for the period of three months,” it said. The deployment of FC platoons shall be subject to the condition that AJ&K Government agrees to the provision of boarding and lodging facilities and provide Internal Security (I.S) allowance to the troops to perform such duty under Section 4(3) (i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to discharge such functions as specified in said act. Moreover, deployment shall be extendable subject to the consultation among the stakeholders, the summary explained.