No compromise, no deal, army chief responds to May 9 riots planners

Gen Asim Munir says real leaders who present themselves as victims now will be held accountable for their actions Daily provocations on May 9 must never be misconstrued as weakness.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir Thursday said that there would be no compromise or deal with the planners and architects of May 9, according to the ISPR.

“It is deplorable that now the same plotters are brazenly and shamelessly trying to twist the narrative and implicate the state in this despicable endeavour. This mindset is precisely the reason why there can be no compromise or deal with the planners and architects of this dark chapter in our history,” the army chief also said during his visit to Lahore Garrison.

“Those gullible elements who did not understand the real motive behind this criminal enterprise and were used as cannon fodder for the political ambitions of the masterminds have already been accorded reasonable benefit of doubt on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, the real leaders who present themselves as victims now will be held accountable for their actions, particularly when there is irrefutable evidence of their involvement and complicity in organised violence and sabotage.”

He asserted that planners, abettors, facilitators and culprits of May 9 incidents will be brought to justice according to the law of the land adding their patience not to respond to daily provocations in this regard made in “brazen violation of the Constitution” has limits and it must never be misconstrued as weakness. During his visit to Lahore Garrison, the army chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He paid solemn tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.

While addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, the COAS lauded the troops for their services to the nation and appreciated their professionalism.

He underscored that inimical forces and their abettors have unleashed digital terrorism and are trying hard to create division between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan through peddling lies, fake news and propaganda. However, he added, the designs of all these forces will be defeated with the support of the nation.

COAS Munir asserted that every soldier and officer of Pakistan Army puts his duties and responsibilities first, regardless of any other affiliations or preferences and continue to render extreme sacrifices on daily basis. He said that 9th May will undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan when deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants attacked the symbols of the state and national unity, disgracefully desecrating the Shuhada monuments.

Due to these deplorable acts of criminally orchestrated violence, enemies of Pakistan were provided the opportunity to mock the state and the nation.

Later, the COAS while inaugurating Jinnah Library at Lahore Garrison stated that they being the constructive forces have rekindled the memory of Quaid by building this public library over the piles of ash and rubble created by the destructive forces. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps, according to the ISPR.

ARMED FORCES CONDEMN CRIMINAL ACTS PERPETRATED ON MAY 9

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, strongly condemned the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9, 2023.

“On this one of the darkest days in our national history, politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage,” said the ISPR on the first anniversary of May 9 riots.

“It was a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country. By displaying utmost restraint during this deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence, Pakistan Armed Forces thwarted the insidious conspiracy by the planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilise Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the Armed Forces,” the ISPR added.

“Failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planner, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the Armed Forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions. It is precisely for this reason there can neither be any compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of 9th May tragedy nor they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land,” the media wing of the military said in a statement.

Bringing the real culprits of 9th May to justice is paramount to ensure that in future, no one dares to desecrate the memories of our heroes and the symbols of our unity through such an unwarranted conduct in future.

“Today, Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, both external and internal. Our Shuhada and their families are pride of Pakistan. The Armed Forces of Pakistan pledge to uphold their dignity and respect at all costs.”