PHC seals hospital for illegal renal transplants

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed a local private hospital after taking immediate notice of illegal renal transplants. As per details, the PHC received information from the PHOTA that illegal kidney transplants were being carried out in the Shama Hospital on Kacha Ravi Road. The team also documented the statements of three arrested staff members, while there was no record of any patients or donors of kidney transplants. Owner of the Hospital Hashim Raza and most of the staff had escaped. The preliminary investigation has proven that qualified staff were not employed in this Hospital. An operation theatre assistant of the Mian Munshi Hospital Ali Akbar, reportedly used to bring his team and people for kidney transplants, while there was no information about qualified surgeons working with the Shama Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that the FIA and PHOTA are also investigating this case of illegal renal transplants.