Sukkur mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday directed for the completion of schemes on a priority basis which were hampered due to minor hurdles.

Presiding over a review meeting on development schemes at his office, he asked public representatives to compile the details of schemes which were stopped even having major work done, in their respective constituencies.

He said that transportation and road network are crucial for the economic development of any country, therefore, completing the main roads of the city with lifting and beautification was his top priority in the first phase. Currently, he said that the focus is on completing the link roads in the second phase.

The mayor also directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Sheikh to keep the activation of the filtration plants and tube wells across the city where water sources were already available, to fulfil the city’s water shortage.

To eliminate encroachment from the city, Arslan directed a systematic plan which should be prepared, and its implementation should be ensured, he said.

Earlier, talking to different delegations, Mayor Arslan Barrister Arslan Sheikh said his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with a specific thrust on education and health and added that the Sheikh family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve the problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Sheikh family for the area in varied sectors.