Tuesday, October 10, 2023
PTI approaches LHC for rally at Liberty Chowk

8:34 PM | October 10, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore as the district administration failed to do so.

Azimullah Khan, a petitioner, submitted a petition to the Lahore High Court, with DC Lahore and others as respondents, requesting the court's permission for a peaceful rally.

The plea states that the concerned party had applied for rally permission five days ago, emphasising the constitutional right of all to hold such gatherings.

The petition seeks a court order to convene a meeting at Liberty Chowk on October 15. It also requested the court to issue directions for security arrangements during the event. 

