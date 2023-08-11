Friday, August 11, 2023
Pakistan's tourist destinations highlighted at event in Istanbul

Pakistan's tourist destinations highlighted at event in Istanbul
Anadolu
2:13 PM | August 11, 2023
Pakistan's tourist destinations were highlighted Thursday at an event organized by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) in Istanbul.

The event was attended virtually by the chairman of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the heads of the provincial tourism departments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Video presentations to introduce Pakistan’s natural, historical and cultural sites were delivered during the event.

Pakistani Ambassador Yousaf Junaid emphasized the importance of experience sharing and enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye in the realm of tourism.

He highlighted that a stronger economic partnership would benefit millions of people in both countries and noted that Pakistan’s tourism industry offers exceptional investment opportunities.

Mentioning natural and cultural tourist attractions of Pakistan, he encouraged the participants to visit the country.

TURSAB Vice President Hasan Eker said Türkiye and Pakistan have deep historical relations, but tourist traffic between the two countries is very low.

