Diamond Paints/Platinum win 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup title

LAHORE - Team Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes clinched the title in the 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2023 Tournament, securing victory by a narrow margin of 8½-5 against FG/Din Polo.

The final drew a substantial crowd at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday, witnessing a captivating match that unfolded with numerous twists and turns. The chief guest for the event was DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Mohammad Atif bin Akram, alongside a distinguished presence of club executive committee members, players, and their families.

The contest between Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes and FG/Din Polo marked by a seesaw of action until the fourth chukker. While FG/Din Polo initially seized the lead in the first two chukkers, Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes mounted a comeback in the subsequent chukkers, ultimately securing the thrilling win by 8.5-8.

Raja Temur Nadeem showcased exceptional prowess by contributing seven goals for the winning side, supported by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed’s one goal. Juan Cruz led the scoring for FG/Din Polo with five goals, while Bilal Haye and Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two and one goal, respectively.

In the subsidiary final, Master Paints emerged victorious with a 6-4 win against Barry’s. Amir Raza Behboudi displayed a stellar performance by scoring all six goals for Master Paints, while Raja Jalal Arslan secured three goals, and Meesam Haider contributed one goal for Barry’s.

The final’s Best Mare Award was claimed by the Peyme, the mare of Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, captain of the Diamond Paints team, expressed pride in the team’s hard work and brilliant performance in the closing stages of the tournament. He emphasized the team’s readiness for upcoming competitions, expressing eagerness to secure more titles in the ongoing polo season.