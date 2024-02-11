Nawaz Sharif challenges NA-15 Mansehra-II result

MANSEHRA - Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister Saturday has challenged the electoral re­sult of constituency NA-15 Mansehra-II. In a writ pe­tition, Nawaz Sharif stated that several areas of Man­shera are facing difficulties in communication due to snow­fall.” “The request mentioned that over 125 polling stations did not submit Form 45, yet the results were announced, therefore the results of NA-15 should be halted.” Accord­ing to unofficial results from all 550 polling stations in the constituency, independent candidate Shahzada Muham­mad Ghastasif Khan secured victory with 105,249 votes.” “Nawaz Sharif remained sec­ond with 80,382 votes.”