Sunday, February 11, 2024
Newly-elected PTI-backed MNA Waseem Qadir joins PML-N
Web Sports Desk
9:11 PM | February 11, 2024
Waseem Qadir, the newly-elected PTI-backed MNA from Lahore, joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.

He announced joining the former ruling party after meeting PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Qadir, PTI Lahore General Secretary, expressesed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He stated that he was joining the PML-N after consulting with the people and friends of the constituency.

It should be noted that Waseem Qadir defeated PML-N candidate Sheikh Rohail Asghar in NA-121 in Lahore.

