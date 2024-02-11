PML-N, MQM agree to move forward together in interest of country

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) have agreed to move forward together in the interest of the country and the nation.

Leaderships of both the political parties agreed on the basic points during a meeting between the delegations of the two parties in Lahore today.

PML-N delegation was led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, whereas Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led the MQM delegation.

From PML-N, the delegation included President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Mashhood.

The MQM delegation included Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The consultation process between the leaders of both the parties continued for almost an hour and detailed discussions were held on the current political situation.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a post on X, that there was an agreement in principle on the basic points that both the parties will move ahead together in the interest of the country and the nation.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM led the delegation.

In the meeting, there was a detailed consultation on the situation and suggestions were exchanged.

The leaders also confided in each other regarding the overall political situation and the contacts made so far.