ISLAMABAD - In yet another major development on the Faizabad sit-in case, Federal Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz- Zaman Khan, has written letters to all three services chiefs instructing them to take action based on the Supreme Court’s orders, reviewing the role of military officers involved in the 2017 sit-in staged by the Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

The defense secretary, who is the administrative boss of the three Armed Forces of Pakistan, was appointed by former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. It is for the first time that Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz-Zaman has broken the silence on the Faizabad sit-in. His letter written separately to Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt regarding the Faizabad sit-in commission in the light of the Supreme Court decision is official one and he would submit his report to the commission after he gets response from the three services chiefs. Sources said that the defence secretary has also submitted his written statement to the Faizabad sit-in Commission.

It is noteworthy here that in November 2023 the caretaker government had formed an inquiry commission to act upon the Supreme Court’s decision in the Faizabad sitin case and determine the responsibilities of those involved. Several officials, including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad, former director general ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed have appeared before the three-member commission and recorded their statements. The TLP, then led by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, had staged the sit-in in protest against the changes made in the lawmakers’ oath, affirming their belief that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the last messenger of God. As a result of the protest, the then PML-N government had to sack its law minister Zahid Hamid. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the sit-in on November 21, 2017.