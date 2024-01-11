ECP displays preliminary lists of candidates today

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] will display preliminary lists of candidates today, the unwilling candidates have a chance to withdraw their nomination papers by Friday.

The final electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of next month and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8. According to the announced schedule, Wednesday was the last day to dispose of appeals filed against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections by Appellate Tribunals. These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts. A large number of nomination papers of PTI members were rejected by the concerned ROs.

The nomination papers of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders including former parliamentarians Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Hammad Azhar, mother and wife of Usman Dar, Zartaj Gul, Qasim Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Abdul Majeed Khan Nia¬zi, Malik Umar Aslam Awan, Malik Hasan Aslam, Khuram Latif, Haleem Adil, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dreshak, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Dr. Amjad Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Mian Sharafat, Salim-ur-Rahman and others were not accepted.