Nadeem Baig honoured in Hyderabad by adoring fans

HYDERABAD - Beloved actor Nadeem Baig was hon­ored here on Sunday by art-appreciative people at a special event organised in his honour. Fans from across the country welcomed Nadeem and his family with great enthusiasm. They expressed their love with rose petals and standing ovations. Nadeem, who was delighted to visit the cultural capital of Hy­derabad, thanked his fans for their warm reception and praised the organis­ers for a flawless event. A documentary highlighting his best romantic songs and iconic films was screened, while fans presented him with gifts such as traditional Sindhi Ajrak and topi, perfumes, portraits, and shields. Singers from Hyderabad and candle dancer Amjad Rana performed on Nadeem’s melodious songs which made the evening more festive and enjoyable. The event was hosted by RJ Hot FM 105 Abdul Ghani Ansari, creating a truly spe­cial and memorable occasion for everyone present.