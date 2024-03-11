Psgmea to set up first tennis ball manufacturing plant in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that first ever tennis ball manufacturing plant would be established in the city.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at PSGMEA Auditorium, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that tennis balls had been imported from Indonesia and China, but the estab­lishment of proposed plant would not only reduce imports but also help export of tennis balls to other countries which would ultimately increase foreign ex­change. He said the Export Development Fund (EDF) had also released funds of Rs93.586 million for tennis ball manu­facturing plant and work on it would be started very soon. The plant would pro­vide better employment to youth.

The Chairman said, “We are also try­ing to strengthen business and academia linkages through the platform of Paki­stan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) so that skilled youth come forward.”

In this regard, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed Dr Moeed and other educational institutions including Gift University, which would benefit the industry as well as the students of these educational in­stitutions. Pakistan Sports Goods Man­ufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Zarar Ahmed Dohdy, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and members of the executive body were also present on the occasion.