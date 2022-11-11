Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club won the title and prize money of Rs 80,000 in the SGA-backed 1st Professional Promotional Golf Tournament at the Airmen Golf Club, Karachi. On offer was a prize money stake of Rs 500,000 for the golf professionals of Karachi and the eligible to compete were the skillful and proficient golf professionals associated with golf courses of Karachi. After two contesting rounds, Ashfaq achieved triumph and held sway over his playing mates with two rounds scores of 70 and 71 with a winning aggregate score of 141, three under par. All through the two combative rounds of golfing, Ashfaq displayed qualitative golfing capabilities and once again demonstrated command and control over his game flow. Other golf professionals, who were equally adept during this encounter, were Atiqur Rehman and M Zubair of Karachi Golf Club with an aggregate score of 141. Atiq and M Zubair were the runners-up and earned the cash prize of Rs 44,500 each. Placed behind them were two more golf professionals, M Sajjad of Airmen Golf Club and Muhammad Amir of Karachi Golf Club at a score of 146. They shared a cash prize of Rs 36,250 each. Competition was frightfully intense and four participating competitors were bracketed at an aggregate score of 147 and resultantly were awarded cash prize of Rs 30,875 each. Out of 50 golf professionals, 20 succeeded in securing cash prizes – a good initiative by the SGA to support Karachi golf professionals