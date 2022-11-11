Share:

The Asian Development Bank delegation led by Mr. Yong Ye CountryDirector Asian Development Bank met Chairman Planning & Development Board Mr. Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex, Lahore. During the meeting, theChair reviewed in detail about the ADB projects in Punjab including three pillars of ADB Pakistan Country Partnership Strategy(2021-25).

The strategic pillars include improvement in economic management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and private sector development. The chair discussed Government's development priorities and initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and also the support of ADB in achieving these goals. The chair was also briefed by Project Directors about the pace and current situation of ADB development projects in Punjab. ADB Country Director Mr. Yong Ye appreciated the efforts of the Government of the Punjab and highlighted the importance of Infrastructure development projects in Punjab.

He further stated about the impact of the projects in addressing remaining poverty and reducing inequalities, accelerating progress in gender equality, tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability, promoting rural development and food security and also strengthening governance and institutional capacity.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary P&D Board, Secretaries from different departments and Members of P&D Board and senior officials.