ISLAMABAD - The Swedish government has closed its embassy in Islamabad indefinitely due to security concerns.

“Due to the current security situation in Islam­abad, the Embassy of Sweden is closed for visitors,” said a short statement posted on the website of the embassy yesterday. The statement said the Migra­tion Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind. Also we cannot send any doc­uments to our consulates, Gerry´s, Sweden or your home address. It said, “We understand that this will cause inconvenience, however, the safety of our applicants and staff members is of highest priority.”

The embassy did not disclose when it will re­sume its operations in Islamabad. The embassy informed Foreign Office about its decision to close its mission, however, Foreign Office advised the embassy to review its decision. Pakistani students who want to get admission to Swedish education­al institutions will be affected most as the new ac­ademic session in Swedish universities is start­ing in August and the visa process approximately takes 4-6 months.

Likewise, the Pakistani community living in Sweden could not apply for visit visas for their families to visit Sweden. The Pakistani students have also written a letter to Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan to intervene in the matter. In January 2023, protests against Sweden broke out in the Muslim countries including Pakistan, as a result of the burning of the Holy Quran close to the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus who is a far right politician.