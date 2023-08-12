Saturday, August 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Celebratory firing claims lives of 3 youngsters

Our Staff Reporter
August 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Miranshah   -  Three children were killed and two were injured in a wedding celebration in a village of North Waziristan’s Spinwam tehsil.

Local sources said that a bridegroom, Hameedullah, began shooting firearms and accidentally shot his three nephews in Spinwam.

Those killed were identified as Mula Jan, 8, Ajab Noor, 14, and Abdul Malik, 11. Iqraruddin, 9, and Kashifullah, 10, were among those injured. They were brought to Hangu district hospital.

The accused was apprehended, and an inquiry into the occurrence was launched.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023