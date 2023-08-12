Celebratory firing claims lives of 3 youngsters

Miranshah - Three children were killed and two were injured in a wedding celebration in a village of North Waziristan’s Spinwam tehsil.

Local sources said that a bridegroom, Hameedullah, began shooting firearms and accidentally shot his three nephews in Spinwam.

Those killed were identified as Mula Jan, 8, Ajab Noor, 14, and Abdul Malik, 11. Iqraruddin, 9, and Kashifullah, 10, were among those injured. They were brought to Hangu district hospital.

The accused was apprehended, and an inquiry into the occurrence was launched.