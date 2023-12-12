Dr Farhan Essa felicitated for achieving honorary rank in Pak Navy

LAHORE - The Sindh Softball Association (SSA) has felicitated CEO Dr Essa Lab, Prof Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, who is also the President of Sindh Softball Association and a renowned sports patron and organiser, for his honour to achieve the Honorary Rank of Commander in Pakistan Navy. Dr Farhan Essa was awarded this Honorary Rank by the Chief of the Naval Staff for his extraordinary philanthropic work for the underprivileged. The rank-wearing ceremony was held at PNS Shifa’s wardroom. Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem H(I)M, Commander Karachi, was the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by senior Naval officers, family and friends of Honorary Commander Farhan Essa. Meanwhile, the SSA management said, in a statement, that Dr. Farhan Essa should be awarded the Presidential Award for his selfless love for the country and service to humanity. It is the pride of Pakistan that Dr. Farhan Essa and his family are a sports-loving family, who are extending matchless support to sports.

He has been sponsoring more than 10 sports for the development of the society and giving opportunities to young athletes to express their talents at the national and international level.”