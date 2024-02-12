Monday, February 12, 2024
JI holds protest demonstration against election results

February 12, 2024
KARACHI   -  Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Sunday organised protest demonstrations in different areas of Kara­chi against election results and accused of chang­ing of the results. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi’s Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and other leaders led the protests at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Korangi and other areas and demanded the issuance of election results as per the Form 45 issued to the contesting candidates by the presiding officers.

Addressing the protest demonstration at Star Gate, Hafiz Naeem accused the ROs of changing the results. He demanded that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan not notify official results of the polls held on February 08 before the count­ing of the votes as per Form 45 was not carried out by Returning officers.

Jamaat-e-Islami will approach the concerned ju­dicial forums to get rectified results, he said and accused their candidates have being deliberately defeated in the elections by manipulating results.

Elected leadership ready to serve the nation: Shafqat Shah

Due to the protest sit-in, the traffic system re­mained affected in the areas of the protests and people were advised to take alternate routes.

