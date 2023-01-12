Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take every possible step to avert dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

Rana Sanaullah, in a telephonic conversation, briefed Nawaz Sharif about legal and constitutional means to stop Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from dissolving the provincial assembly.

Sources privy to the development said PDM was mulling over a no-confidence motion against CM Elahi, which would be submitted after approval from Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz had expressed displeasure with party’s provincial leadership after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi secured the vote of confidence on Thursday.

Sources privy to the development said Nawaz Sharif had sought a report from party leaders over failure to persuade dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as at least seven lawmakers were in contact with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Rana Sanaullah, while submitting a preliminary report to the party supremo, urged Maryam Nawaz to return to Pakistan as her extended stay abroad would adversly affect popularity of the party.

Parvez Elahi obtained a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly at a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday. As many as 186 members of the ruling coalition reposed confidence in the leadership of the chief minister, while the opposition alliance PDM boycotted the session.

Speaking on the floor of the House after obtaining the vote of confidence, Parvez Elahi said the constitutional and legal process had been completed in the Punjab Assembly and added that this was the real surprise for the PML-N-led opposition alliance.