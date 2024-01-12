JI, Rah-e-Haq Party forge alliance in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami announced a seat-to-seat adjustment with the Rah-e-Haq Party (RHP) at the provincial capital level on Thursday.
The collaborative decision was revealed during a joint press conference, attended by prominent figures such as Bahrullah Khan, the district president of Jamaat-e-Islami; Ibrahim Qasmi, the general secretary of Rah-e-Haq Party and former member of the provincial assembly. Also present were JI candidates Imdad Khalil for NA-31 and Tariq Mateen for NA-32.
According to the arrangement, the Rah-e-Haq Party will extend its support to JI in the district and withdraw its candidate from NA-31. In return, the JI candidate will withdraw from PK-81 to support Ibrahim Qasimi.
Addressing the gathering, Bahrullah Khan emphasized that JI stands as the party capable of navigating the country through the current crisis and steering it towards development.
He called upon the Election Commission to dispel uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections.