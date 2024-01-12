Friday, January 12, 2024
JI, Rah-e-Haq Party forge alliance in Peshawar

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 12, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami an­nounced a seat-to-seat adjustment with the Rah-e-Haq Party (RHP) at the provincial capital level on Thursday.

The collaborative deci­sion was revealed during a joint press conference, attended by prominent figures such as Bahrullah Khan, the district presi­dent of Jamaat-e-Islami; Ibrahim Qasmi, the gen­eral secretary of Rah-e-Haq Party and former member of the provincial assembly. Also present were JI candidates Im­dad Khalil for NA-31 and Tariq Mateen for NA-32.

According to the ar­rangement, the Rah-e-Haq Party will extend its support to JI in the dis­trict and withdraw its candidate from NA-31. In return, the JI candidate will withdraw from PK-81 to support Ibrahim Qasimi.

Addressing the gather­ing, Bahrullah Khan em­phasized that JI stands as the party capable of navigating the country through the current cri­sis and steering it to­wards development.

He called upon the Election Commission to dispel uncertainties sur­rounding the upcoming elections.

