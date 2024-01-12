KP residents urge swift action on passport delays

PESHAWAR - Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are urgently calling upon the In­terior Secretary, Director General of Passport and Immigration, and other senior officials to address the prolonged delays in passport issuance.

Local individuals, Siraj Khan and Rabia Bibi highlighted the is­sue, expressing concern that what used to take 4 days for urgent passports and 15 days for normal passports has now stretched into months. This delay not only jeop­ardizes visas but also threatens the plans of thousands intending to perform Umrah.

A senior passport office offi­cial, speaking anonymously, em­phasized the necessity of resolv­ing the passport delay problem promptly. He stressed that the prolonged waiting times not only impact visa applications but also add anxiety for those planning to leave the country. The official sug­gested that increasing the staff at the passport office would be in­strumental in addressing this is­sue, expressing hope that a solu­tion would be implemented soon to ensure timely passport issu­ance for the people.