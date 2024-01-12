Mari Petroleum announces gas discovery at Shewa 02 well located in Waziristan block

ISLAMABAD - Mari Pe­troleum Company Limited (MPCL) as the operator of Waziristan Block is pleased to announce a gas discovery resulting from its explor­atory efforts at Kawagarh of Shewa-2 Appraisal Cum Exploratory well, located in North Waziristan Dis­trict, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. MPCL holds 55% working interest along with OGDCL and OPI as Joint Venture Partners having 35% and 10% working in­terests respectively.

The said well was spud in on 2nd June, 2023 and suc­cessfully drilled down to 4577m MD/ 4000 MTVD on 1st November 2023. During the Drill Stem Test carried out in Kawagarh formation, gas flowed at a sustainable rate of 0.607 Million Stan­dard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 97 Psi at 32/64” chock size.

The Company would like to highlight that Kawagarh Formation was an explor­atory target in Shewa-2 well and this discovery is in addition to the previous­ly discovered hydrocarbon bearing zones of Lokhart and Hangu, which were dis­covered in the exploratory well Shewa-1.

The appraisal results of the Lockhart and Hangu Formations in this Shewa-2 well have confirmed the extension of hydrocarbon play in these formations. The Hungu formation was tested at a gas flow rate of 0.274 million standard cu­bic feet per day (MMSCFD) at wellhead flowing pres­sure (WHFP) of 77 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size.

Further, the Lockhart for­mation in Shewa-2 well was tested (post acid) at a gas flow rate of 51 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) and 391 barrels of condensate per day at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 5,972 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 38/64-inch choke size.