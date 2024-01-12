PSC announces schedule of competitive exams

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled competitive ex­aminations for the positions of Civil Judge cum Judi­cial Magistrate, Alaqa Qazi in Peshawar High Court. The exams are set to take place from January 16 to January 24, 2024.

Candidates are required to download their roll number slips from the Public Service Commission’s website www.kpsc.gov.pk.

In case a candidate does not receive intimation through the website, SMS, or email regarding their examinations, they are advised to confirm their sta­tus before the examination. This can be done through a personal visit to the Public Service Commission of­fice or by contacting the office via telephone at 091-9214131, 9212897, 9213750, and 9213563 (ext. No. 105/180) on any working day.

Candidates are strongly advised to confirm their roll numbers and the location of the examination centre one day before the commencement of the ex­amination to avoid any inconvenience.