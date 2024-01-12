Friday, January 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSC announces schedule of competitive exams

APP
January 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled competitive ex­aminations for the positions of Civil Judge cum Judi­cial Magistrate, Alaqa Qazi in Peshawar High Court. The exams are set to take place from January 16 to January 24, 2024.

Candidates are required to download their roll number slips from the Public Service Commission’s website www.kpsc.gov.pk.

In case a candidate does not receive intimation through the website, SMS, or email regarding their examinations, they are advised to confirm their sta­tus before the examination. This can be done through a personal visit to the Public Service Commission of­fice or by contacting the office via telephone at 091-9214131, 9212897, 9213750, and 9213563 (ext. No. 105/180) on any working day.

Candidates are strongly advised to confirm their roll numbers and the location of the examination centre one day before the commencement of the ex­amination to avoid any inconvenience.

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from 14th

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024