Bilawal asks PPP office bearers, activists to participate in relief activities in rain-hit areas

KARACHI-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property damages due to rain followed by strong wind, thunderstorm in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the authorities concerned for facilitating the affectees.

A statement issued by media cell of Bilawal House on Sunday, the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Peoples Party (PPP) said that his sympathies were with the families of the victims of the miserable incidents.

Bilawal asked the office bearers and activists of party to coordinate with administration and actively participate in the rescue and relief activities in rain hit areas of the two province especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that due to climate change, monsoon in Pakistan was proving to be tragic as the country had to face worst situation.

The foreign minister said that though hundreds of thousands people were rescued during tragic incidents relating monsoon but the affectees were still waiting for the pledged financial assistance.

Putting the burden of the climate change on developing country like Pakistan would be injustice, Bilawal Bhutto said urging the global community to support in tackling the devastation caused by the climate change.