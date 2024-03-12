PWFFP celebrates Women’s Day

LAHORE - PWFFP celebrated the Inter­national Woman’s Day that was initiated by Clara Zetkin in 1908 as a women’s factory workers protest against unfair wages. However it is amazing that in 2024, the calls for wom­an’s rights are still resounding in the advanced West, where women have attained entry and excellence in every field that were once regarded as exclu­sive male domains. For PWFFP International Women’s Day is stocktaking of where the Paki­stani woman stands, where she has to reach and what are the bottlenecks that need to be re­moved so she arrives there.