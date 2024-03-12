PWFFP celebrates Women’s Day

LAHORE - PWFFP celebrated the International Woman’s Day that was initiated by Clara Zetkin in 1908 as a women’s factory workers protest against unfair wages. However it is amazing that in 2024, the calls for woman’s rights are still resounding in the advanced West, where women have attained entry and excellence in every field that were once regarded as exclusive male domains. For PWFFP International Women’s Day is stocktaking of where the Pakistani woman stands, where she has to reach and what are the bottlenecks that need to be removed so she arrives there.