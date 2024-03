The federal government posted Syed Asif Haider Shah as the new Sindh Chief Secretary (CS).

The Establishment Division also transferred Sindh CS Dr Fakhar Alam.

Shah, a civil engineer by profession, joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1993.

Earlier, Haider Shah was posted as Federal Secretary Climate Change.

The new chief secretary also served as Commissioner Hyderabad, Karachi, Special Secretary Cabinet Division, Federal Secretary Ministry of Culture and Federal Secretary Power Division.