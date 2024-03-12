Young researchers of SMIU exhibit their business ideas

KARACHI - The final year students of the Department of Business Ad­ministration of SMIU exhib­ited their business ideas and research papers through presentations and post­ers at the Talpur House of SMIU. According to a report on Monday, they showed their business plans and de­tails of products that they may launch after graduation. Their business plans were aimed at to meet the needs of the society. Besides prepar­ing detailed reports of their business plans they exhibited posters in the corridors of the Talpur House. The concerned faculty members of the uni­versity and experts evaluated their projects and research studies. The exhibition was supervised by Dean Faculty of Management, Business Ad­ministration and Commerce Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto and head of the department Dr Za­hid Ali Channar, coordinator of the department Mr Shafiq Ahmed and coordinator of the presentations and exhi­bition Mr Muzaffar Ali Shah. The final year students of the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance also pre­sented their research studies at the Quaid-e-Azam Hall of the Talpur House, which were evaluated by the internal and external experts. Talking on the occasion, Dean Dr Jam­shed Adil Halepoto said that SMIU emphasizes to provide market oriented education to its students as they with­out wasting any time could practically participate in the development and progress of the country. He said that presently business and trade activities dominate the world, therefore, SMIU tries to pre­pare its students and familiar them with the entrepreneur­ship as they could contribute to the country by their fresh and innovative ideas and re­search work. Dr Zahid Ali Channar said the SMIU is col­laborating with the industry through the Department of the Business Administration, ORIC and Incubation Centre, that is proving beneficial for career of students.