105 more arrested for May 9 incidents

LAHORE - Lahore Police on Saturday arrested 105 more people, out of 850 involved in the incidents of May 9 attacks. Police official sources told APP that the arrested sus­pects had been kept in dif­ferent police stations. They said that more than 50 of the arrested suspects had been sent to jails, adding the police had already arrested the main accused who set the Jannah House on fire. The further process is going on, while the interrogation of the remaining persons is in process. Sources said the police raids were underway in different areas to arrest remaining 745 accused in­volved in the incidents of arson. They said investiga­tion, operations and AVLS teams had been formed to arrest the activists. The list is made on technical basis. The Lahore Police sources said around 5,615 alleged rioters were detained across the province, follow­ing the violent riots.