‘Strategy to promote tolerance among youth evolved’

Peshawar - Dr Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that an integrated strategy for the promotion of peace, tolerance, and solidarity among the youth, especially students, has been formed to eradicate violent extremism.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dean of University Dr Naseer-ud-Din, Director CECVE Waqar Khan, faculty members, administration officials, and other participants were also among the participants.

Dr Ayaz Khan shed light in detail on the problem of violent extremism in society, the contributing factors, and the resulting threats to peace, security, and stability. He informed me about the efforts and plans of the Centre of Excellence in eradicating violent extremism.

He said that due to the development of communication, distances have shrunk in today’s world and the situation and conditions of one region have their impacts worldwide, which is why the threat of violent extremism is a challenge for nations and societies at the global level.

He said there is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities.