Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Strategy to promote tolerance among youth evolved’

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Dr Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that an integrated strategy for the promotion of peace, tolerance, and solidarity among the youth, especially students, has been formed to eradicate violent extremism.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dean of University Dr Naseer-ud-Din, Director CECVE Waqar Khan, faculty members, administration officials, and other participants were also among the participants.

Dr Ayaz Khan shed light in detail on the problem of violent extremism in society, the contributing factors, and the resulting threats to peace, security, and stability. He informed me about the efforts and plans of the Centre of Excellence in eradicating violent extremism. 

He said that due to the development of communication, distances have shrunk in today’s world and the situation and conditions of one region have their impacts worldwide, which is why the threat of violent extremism is a challenge for nations and societies at the global level. 

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

He said there is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023