Gas pipeline blown up in Dera Bugti

QUETTA - A gas pipeline was blown up in Zain Loti Field of Dera Bugti on Monday suspending gas supply to various areas. According to security sources, unknown miscreants exploded a 12-inch diameter gas pipeline. Fire erupted in the gas pipeline after the explosion. Levies Force and other law enforcement agencies personnel reached the area of blast and cordoning off the area launched search operation. Meanwhile, repair work on damaged portion of the gas pipeline was kicked off to restore the supply.