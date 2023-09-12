Tuesday, September 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gas pipeline blown up in Dera Bugti

Gas pipeline blown up in Dera Bugti
Agencies
September 12, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  A gas pipeline was blown up in Zain Loti Field of Dera Bug­ti on Monday suspending gas supply to various ar­eas. According to securi­ty sources, unknown mis­creants exploded a 12-inch diameter gas pipeline. Fire erupted in the gas pipeline after the explosion. Lev­ies Force and other law en­forcement agencies person­nel reached the area of blast and cordoning off the area launched search operation. Meanwhile, repair work on damaged portion of the gas pipeline was kicked off to restore the supply. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023