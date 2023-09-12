Gas pipeline blown up in Dera Bugti

QUETTA - A gas pipeline was blown up in Zain Loti Field of Dera Bug­ti on Monday suspending gas supply to various ar­eas. According to securi­ty sources, unknown mis­creants exploded a 12-inch diameter gas pipeline. Fire erupted in the gas pipeline after the explosion. Lev­ies Force and other law en­forcement agencies person­nel reached the area of blast and cordoning off the area launched search operation. Meanwhile, repair work on damaged portion of the gas pipeline was kicked off to restore the supply.