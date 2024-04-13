Karachi’s crime rate

I am writing to express my con­cerns about the rising crime rate in Karachi and to advocate for stronger community policing strategies to promote safety and security in our neighborhoods. As a student residing in Karachi, I have witnessed an alarming in­crease in incidents of theft, mug­ging, and other criminal activities, which have left many residents feeling unsafe and vulnerable in their own communities.

It is distressing to see Karachi becoming a hub for snatchers and goons, where innocent people are constantly at risk of falling victim to crime. We urgently need pro­active measures to address this issue, including increased po­lice presence in high-crime areas, community engagement initia­tives to foster trust between law enforcement and residents, and collaboration with local authori­ties to implement effective crime prevention strategies.

By prioritizing community safety and crime prevention, we can cre­ate a safer and more secure envi­ronment for all Karachi residents. It is crucial for our government and law enforcement agencies to work together with communi­ties to identify and address the root causes of crime, provide sup­port to at-risk individuals, and im­plement measures to deter crimi­nal activity. Together, we can build stronger, more resilient neighbor­hoods where everyone can live without the fear of crime.

QURATULAIN SHAIKH,

Karachi.