Saturday, April 13, 2024
Past in Perspective

“I consider myself a single-issue human rights activist, and my issue has to be Palestine.” –Norman Finkelstein

Past in Perspective
April 13, 2024
Past in Perspective

The Partition of Palestine in 1947 was a UN resolution to divide British-controlled Pal­estine into separate Jewish and Arab states. While accepted by Jewish leaders, Arab nations re­jected the plan for several reasons, leading to con­flict. This partition marked a crucial moment in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, laying the groundwork for the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The unresolved tensions from this event continue to shape the region’s political land­scape to this day, fueling ongoing violence and dip­lomatic disputes. As we watch the genocide unfold in Gaza, it is eye-opening to remember the disparity with which this entire conflict began.

