UHS ranks among ‘Top 800’ medical universities globally

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has once again secured a position among the top 800 med­ical universities world­wide in the latest Quac­quarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rank­ings for Medicine. UHS, the first medical univer­sity in Punjab to enter the global rankings in 2022, is now ranked be­tween 701st and 720th.

This achievement places UHS as the third medical university in Pakistan, following Aga Khan Medical University Karachi and Dow Medical University Karachi, to be recognized internation­ally for higher education excellence. Previously, the university consistent­ly ranked among the top ten in the country accord­ing to the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC) from 2012 to 2015.

“This ranking, i.e. 701-720, is the top tier of QS rankings because it rep­resents 2 to 5 pc of total universities and higher education institutions worldwide”, said UHS Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Quality Enhancement Cell’s (QEC) Director Professor Nadia Naseem who steered the appli­cation process for the ranking. The 20th edi­tion of the QS World Uni­versity Rankings evalu­ates 1,500 institutions across 104 locations, fo­cusing on factors such as employability and sus­tainability. This year, QS introduced three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes, and International Re­search Network, en­hancing the method­ology of the rankings. The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m aca­demic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic fac­ulty and employers. The UHS ranking is based on its score in five areas, namely academic repu­tation, employer reputa­tion, citation per paper, h-index (a metric for evaluating the cumula­tive impact of an au­thor’s scholarly output and performance), and international research network.