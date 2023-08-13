MQM-P sowing seeds of hatred once again: Waqar Mehdi

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi on Saturday said that MQM- Pakistan is once again sowing seeds of hatred. In a reaction to MQM’s press conference here on Saturday, he said that MQM-P and Jamaat-e-Islami were two sides of the same coin. He said that PPP’s provincial government gave jobs to the unemployed youth on merit and without any discrimination. Mehdi said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Modi that made anxious to MQM-P. He further said that the citizens of Karachi had recognized their friend and enemy.