CM inaugurates new Commissioner Office

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the new office of Commissioner Lahore, housed in the former naval war college building in GOR-1. The CM inspected different sections of the refurbished building and noted that the office had been relocated to an easily accessible location. He urged the government officials to maintain an open-door policy, fostering accessibility and transparency for the public. The commissioner informed that a state-of-the-art monitoring and control room had also been set up.